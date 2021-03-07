Firefighters train in soon-to-be demolished home

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Local firefighters got hands-on training at a Winooski home that’s being demolished on Monday.

Firefighters of all ages and ranks in the Winooski, Colchester, and St. Michael’s fire departments participated in different drills, such as venting the roof, breaking windows, and stretching hose lines in the building amid smoke.

The fire chief says it’s a great opportunity to practice these things when it’s not an emergency situation, so the firefighters can hone their skills.

“With COVID, our group trainings have really come to a halt, so this gives us an opportunity. It’s a big enough piece of property we are able to stay in small groups, but really just hands-on that they really haven’t had for several months,” said Chief John Audy of the Winooski Fire Department.

A new five-story, multi-use building will be put in the home’s place.

