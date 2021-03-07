Hillel Fresh provides meals for UVM students in need

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Students at UVM’s Hillel house delivered nearly 350 meals to those in need this week.

It’s part of a program called Hillel Fresh that helps food insecure college students get the meals they need.

The program, which started out as just a few students receiving sandwiches, began two years ago.

This semester, around 1,600 students will benefit from the donor-funded program.

All boxes of meals come with local produce and ingredients needed to make the meal. They also come with Shabbat packets with instructions, table games, information on farms, art, and sustainable connections to the Torah.

Those signed up then pick up the boxes, packaged each Friday, or Hillel Fresh volunteers drop them off.

“It is said today that around 1 in 3 students experience food insecurity on college campuses. And we can only imagine that may have gotten worse with COVID-19. So, not only is our job to help feed students that need it, Jewish or not, but to also teach them about sustainability and their carbon footprint,” says Hillel Fresh director Leah Kostick.

This week’s stir fry rice was the 3rd Hillel Fresh.

This round of Hillel Fresh is being treated as a study to determine need among students. There are two more left to determine the need, but Kostick says she hopes to do more food deliveries this semester without the Shabbat packets.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.