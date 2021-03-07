Hoopcats fall to Hartford in America East Semifinals

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a disjointed, start and stop season, the UVM men’s basketball team saw its NCAA Tournament dream go up in smoke in a 71-65 America East semifinal defeat to Hartford Saturday at Patrick Gym. With the loss, the Cats fall to 10-5, and without the fallback of an automatic bid to a 32-team NIT, their season might be over.

Vermont got off to a decent start in the first half: the Cats scored eight of the first ten points, and after a Thomas Murphy three just after the under-eight timeout of the first half, Vermont led by as many as seven.

But Austin Williams kept the Hawks in it in the first half, racking up 18 points including four three-pointers to allow Hartford to capture a one-point lead heading into the break. Hartford then seized control early in the second half with Traci Carter leading the way. Carter would tally 16 in the second half as the Hawks quickly built a double digit lead.

The Cats would rally, three times getting back to within two points, but muffed a defensive rebound that allowed Thomas Webley to push it back to a two possession game with less than seven minutes left. Then after forcing a turnover with just over a minute to go, Ben Shungu missed a jumper in the lane that would have tied to game at 65. Vermont wouldn’t get another defensive stop.

Ryan Davis led the way for the Cats with 16, while Shungu added 14, and Stef Smith had 11.

It’s the first time since 2015 that UVM has failed to qualify for the America East Championship. The Cats conceivably could receive a bid for another postseason tournament aside from the NCAA’s, but the NIT seems unlikely with the field being whittled down from its usual 32 to just 16 this year, the resulting removal of the automatic bid for regular season conference champions who fail to reach the NCAA Tournament, and the fact that bid would go to UMBC instead anyway as the top seed in the conference who also was eliminated Saturday.

The CBI, which Vermont last played in in 2016, is planning to run a tournament later this month, but it is unclear whether the Cats would choose to participate if invited.

