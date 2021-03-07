Looking ahead: Week of March 8

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look ahead at some stories that are on our radar for this week.

Looking Ahead to this Monday all 35,000 staff in public and private schools will be eligible to receive the one-dose shot or the other two-dose shots through pharmacies. Spouses and families of educators are not eligible.

Gov. Phil Scott says Phase 5 will be broken into two parts. Those 55-plus with underlying conditions, group 5a, will be able to make an appointment on Monday, March 8 at 8:15 a.m. on the State’s website.

Those who are 16-54 with underlying conditions, group 5b, can register for an appointment starting next Monday, March 15.

The total number of people in phase 5 is estimated at 70,000.

Also this Monday UVM will be imposing more testing and strict sanctions for students on campus.

This comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. The University will be moving to test students twice-weekly, until March 13. And this past week UVM started a new policy that any student who breaks the Green and Gold Promise, except for a first missed test, will be reviewed for suspension. This will remain in effect until further notice.

Also happening this Monday, Winooski will discuss picking their City’s next manager.

The talk will take place during their City Council Meeting, March 8. This comes after Jess Baker, Winooski’s current manager accepted a job as South Burlington’s City Manager. She will take over in South Burlington for Kevin Dorn, who is retiring at the end of June.

The Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife will host Virtual Public Hearings, on Waterfowl Season this Tuesday & Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

These meetings will discuss the status of migratory game bird populations and the proposed 2021 migratory game bird hunting seasons. This will be for both Vermont and New York Regions. Waterfowl & other migratory bird hunters are encouraged to attend to share their perspectives.

The University of Vermont (UVM) Extension Northwest Crops and Soils Program launches an Online Dairy Series for Farmers this week.

This will be a free educational series providing local farms with the latest research and topics such as forage production, and cow comfort to name a few.

