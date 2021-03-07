N.H. mass vaccination site to treat nearly 12,000 this weekend

LOUDON, N.H. (WCAX) - Saturday, Gov. Chris Sununu toured the state’s first mass vaccination site.

It’s at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. Nearly 12,000 residents are slated to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this weekend.

“The opportunity to vaccinate nearly 12,000 Granite Staters at one site over the course of a single weekend is an incredible opportunity for New Hampshire,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “Hats off to the hundreds of state employees and volunteers who made this possible. We’re getting doses into arms as quickly as we receive them, and the fact that we’re so far ahead of schedule gives us a lot of confidence that it’s going to be a great summer here in the Granite State.”

