Advertisement

Protesters burn masks at Idaho Capitol rally against COVID-19 rules

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - At least a hundred people gathered at the front of the Idaho Capitol on Saturday to burn masks in a protest against measures taken to limit infections and deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Some groups say mask mandates are a restriction of their freedoms. Health experts say they help slow the spread of the disease.

Videos posted on social media showed adults encouraging children to toss masks into a fire.

Republican Gov. Brad Little has never issued a statewide mask mandate, but seven counties and 11 cities have such mandates in place.

Visitors to the Capitol are asked to wear masks, but they’re not required and few Republican lawmakers wear them. A Republican lawmaker on Wednesday introduced legislation to prohibit mask mandates.

More than 170,000 Idaho residents have been infected with the virus, and nearly 1,900 have died.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kylee, Paisley, and Natalie Pierce
Vermont family juggles identical triplets
Zakaria Hassan, 31
Burlington man charged with attempted murder in early morning shooting
Dueling vaccination clinics caused a traffic jam in Essex Junction Friday morning.
Collaborative vaccination clinics cause confusion, snarl Essex Jct. traffic
File photo
Newport business owner defends decision to violate mask order
VA CLINIC
Veterans say they were turned away from vaccination clinic

Latest News

CVU and Williston students get cold for a good cause.
Students get creative for this year’s modified Penguin Plunge
Ian Forgays, 54, died in an avalanche on New Hampshire's Mount Washington while he was...
Skiers hit slopes to remember Skiin’ Ian
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
Dozens rally before ex-officer put on trial in Floyd’s death
The New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H. hosts state's first mass vaccination clinic.
N.H. mass vaccination site to treat nearly 12,000 this weekend