U.S. Depart of Fish & Wildlife gives NH $8.75 million for restoration & conservation

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire will be getting over $8.75 million to support wildlife and fish restoration and vulnerable species conservation. The funding, provided through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, will help state wildlife agencies pursue conservation projects and programs, including hunting and fishing education, fish and wildlife management, scientific research, habitat restoration, and protection. The Wildlife and Sports Fish Restoration program establishes a conservation partnership among state wildlife agencies, the outdoor industry, and the fish and wildlife service. New Hampshire’s congressional delegation announced the funding last week.

