UVM Men’s Lax hangs with #6 Syracuse, falls 17-13

Catamounts acquit themselves well against one of country’s top teams(WSYR (Pool))
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s lacrosse team hung around with one of the best teams in the country Saturday, eventually falling to #6 Syracuse 17-13 at the Carrier Dome. With the loss, the Cats fall to 1-2 (1-0 America East) on the season.

Vermont had trouble slowing down the high-powered Orange offense, but was able to keep within striking distance for much of the contest. UVM trailed by just one after the first quarter and three at halftime. After falling behind by as many as six goals in the third, the Cats ended the quarter on a 3-0 run to close within 14-11.

Thomas McConvey led the way for Vermont with four goals on the afternoon while Liam Limoges added a hat trick of his own. Ryan Cornell performed admirably with 12 saves.

UVM returns to the state of New York to face another ranked opponent next Saturday, when they pay a visit to #18 Albany.

