What to do Sunday, March 7

Spring is on the horizon and so is baseball season. That’s why the Williston, VT Little League is hosting indoor sessions at The Strike Zone Academy this Sunday.

There will be two session times one from 8 a.m. - 9 a.m. and the other from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. Each session will be about $5. It’s advised to bring a helmet & gloves, but no cleats will be allowed.

Another exciting thing about some warmer temperatures is maple syrup.

Palmer’s Sugarhouse in Shelburne is hosting a Sugar on Snow Event. Families are invited to check out some of their maple favorites such as donuts with cream, maple cotton candy & more. Families can also watch the sap boil, walk through a 1-mile story walk, or say hi to some goats.

If you would like to grab your favorites and hit the road that’s okay too.

Another sugarhouse welcoming this sweet season is Bragg Farm in East Montpelier.

They will be offering free maple tasting, and tours from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. this Sunday. This sugar shack has Maple creemees, shakes, and sundaes.

As for Covid-19 safety accommodations, this sugar house will also offer curbside pick-up.

