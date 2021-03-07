Advertisement

What to do Sunday, March 7

Fun things to do this Saturday
Fun things to do this Saturday(WCAX)
By Kayla Martin
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do this Sunday.

Spring is on the horizon and so is baseball season. That’s why the Williston, VT Little League is hosting indoor sessions at The Strike Zone Academy this Sunday.

There will be two session times one from 8 a.m. - 9 a.m. and the other from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. Each session will be about $5. It’s advised to bring a helmet & gloves, but no cleats will be allowed.

Another exciting thing about some warmer temperatures is maple syrup.

Palmer’s Sugarhouse in Shelburne is hosting a Sugar on Snow Event. Families are invited to check out some of their maple favorites such as donuts with cream, maple cotton candy & more. Families can also watch the sap boil, walk through a 1-mile story walk, or say hi to some goats.

If you would like to grab your favorites and hit the road that’s okay too.

Another sugarhouse welcoming this sweet season is Bragg Farm in East Montpelier.

They will be offering free maple tasting, and tours from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. this Sunday. This sugar shack has Maple creemees, shakes, and sundaes.

As for Covid-19 safety accommodations, this sugar house will also offer curbside pick-up.

That wraps up what we have for you to do this Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kylee, Paisley, and Natalie Pierce
Vermont family juggles identical triplets
Zakaria Hassan, 31
Burlington man charged with attempted murder in early morning shooting
Dueling vaccination clinics caused a traffic jam in Essex Junction Friday morning.
Collaborative vaccination clinics cause confusion, snarl Essex Jct. traffic
File photo
Newport business owner defends decision to violate mask order
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks

Latest News

CVU and Williston students get cold for a good cause.
Students get creative for this year’s modified Penguin Plunge
Ian Forgays, 54, died in an avalanche on New Hampshire's Mount Washington while he was...
Skiers hit slopes to remember Skiin’ Ian
The New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H. hosts state's first mass vaccination clinic.
N.H. mass vaccination site to treat nearly 12,000 this weekend
Firefighters participated in different drills, such as venting the roof, breaking windows, and...
Firefighters train in soon-to-be demolished home