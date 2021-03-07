YCQM: March 7, 2021

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Exclusive interview with Trey Anastasio, lead vocalist of the band Phish. The Vermont rock star continues to make music and a difference in the community. Also guest TJ Donovan, Vermont’s Attorney General, speaks about the connection between childcare and the criminal justice system. What new investments might be made that could impact the future of public safety.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.