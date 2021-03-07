BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be another cold but otherwise decent day, with partly sunny skies. Highs will be mainly in the mid 20s. We’ll have one more bitterly cold night tonight, with the colder valleys below zero. Please keep the pets indoors. We’ll start to warm up on Monday, with mostly sunny skies and highs around 30 degrees. A weak clipper system will bring snow showers Monday night into Tuesday morning, with little or no accumulation.

We’re still on track for a big spring preview this week. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. The warmest days will be Wednesday and Thursday, with highs reaching the low 50s in spots, and lows remaining above freezing. Models differ on Friday, but it’s looking a little cooler. Some showers are expected Thursday and Friday. This will result in a lot of snowmelt, and combined with the showers, it may cause ice to break up in the rivers, which could lead to ice jams and flooding. It’s something we’ll keep an eye on. Temperatures will return to near average on Saturday.

