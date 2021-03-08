Art in exchange for good deeds

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont artist got a jump on some spring cleaning in her studio. What she discovered was stored artwork that should be out in the world. And she’s come up with an interesting way to distribute it.

We featured self-taught artist Johanne Durocher Yordan in our “Made in Vermont” segment seven years ago, making artwork with old maps, sheet music and old books.

Back in November, we caught up with her again, this time to feature her pandemic project called, “Trying to Find A Reason.”

Now, Durocher Yordan is giving away some of her artwork in what she’s calling the “Long Giveaway.” Monday is day four.

“I want my art in the world, not being stored somewhere. Times are tough for everyone, so I am starting the Long Giveaway. There will be all sorts of art, art that I want to give you, share with you. What you need to do is promise to do something good for those in need. Give a bag of food to the food shelf, help a neighbor, run an errand for someone who cannot be out and about. I will not know what you have done but you can let me know,” Durocher Yordan said. “I cannot ship them. Each is an abstract collage using papers that I designed, acrylic paint and thread. I tear all the paper up and reassemble. Don’t worry, there will be many, so if you don’t get the first one, there will be another tomorrow. Be the first to say, ‘I want it.’”

Durocher Yordan also decided to do something nice for an entire school. She plans to donate a handful of her artwork to the temporary Burlington High School to give students there a boost.

Watch the videos to see our Scott Fleishman’s interviews with Durocher Yordan.

Click here to visit her Facebook page where you can see the artwork she will give away each day and the artwork that will eventually hang at Burlington High School.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.