BU rallies to down UVM Women’s Lax

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s lacrosse team shot out to a big lead in the first half only to see B.U. rally back with a 9-0 run to down the Catamounts 12-10 Sunday afternoon at Virtue Field.

Vermont built a 9-3 edge early in the second half in their home opener, with a Dani Paterno first half hat trick leading the way. But the Cats had no answer for the Terriers after that, a 9-0 B.U. run in less than 20 minutes sealed Vermont’s fate.

With the loss, UVM falls to 1-1 and will host UNH next Saturday.

