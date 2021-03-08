COVID-19 relief package includes Hassan bill to support businesses

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Democrats are touting the “American Rescue Plan,” which the Senate passed over the weekend.

The $1.9 trillion bill includes $1,400 stimulus checks, but not for families who make more than $160,000 a year.

The bill extends unemployment benefits, adding an extra $300-$400 a week.

It raises the child tax credit.

It gives $350 billion in aid to states and municipalities.

It also includes legislation from New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan that provides relief to new small businesses that weren’t eligible for aid before.

“One of the things that has just struck me throughout the pandemic is that in the midst of all these challenges, Granite Staters have been stepping up to start new businesses, creating new job opportunities, which is really an amazing thing to see at such a difficult time and really an inspiring thing to see,” said Hassan, D-New Hampshire.

Those $1,400 checks are expected in two weeks, give or take a few days, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York.

