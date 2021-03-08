COVID outbreak at Vermont prison slows

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Corrections says a COVID outbreak at the prison in Newport is slowing.

Monday, they reported six new cases among inmates and two new staff cases.

Over the weekend 20 COVID-positive inmates were also cleared to leave medical isolation.

Corrections officials called the news encouraging.

As of right now, 115 inmates and 11 staff are infected at the Newport jail.

Statewide, 116 inmates and 14 staff members have the virus.

