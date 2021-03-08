Advertisement

COVID outbreak at Vermont prison slows

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Corrections says a COVID outbreak at the prison in Newport is slowing.

Monday, they reported six new cases among inmates and two new staff cases.

Over the weekend 20 COVID-positive inmates were also cleared to leave medical isolation.

Corrections officials called the news encouraging.

As of right now, 115 inmates and 11 staff are infected at the Newport jail.

Statewide, 116 inmates and 14 staff members have the virus.

Related Stories:

Corrections commissioner calls Vermont prison outbreak a ‘crisis’

Critics say Newport prison outbreak could have been avoided

COVID outbreak at Newport prison growing

St. Albans prison remains on lockdown following positive cases

6 inmates returned to Vermont test positive for COVID-19

Prosecutors called on to cut Vermont’s prison population

Plan to move COVID-19-positive prisoners raises concerns

ACLU calls for release of prisoners at ‘heightened risk’ from virus

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A meteor speeds over northern Vermont around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.
Vermonters see, hear, feel fireball speeding over state
File photo
State begins vaccine registration for Vermonters with health conditions
Ian Forgays, 54, died in an avalanche on New Hampshire's Mount Washington while he was...
Skiers hit slopes to remember Skiin’ Ian
Kinney Drugs tells WCAX News they got special permission from the state to expand vaccination...
Teachers vaccinated earlier than expected at Kinney Drugs clinic
Sheriff: Domestic assault victim shoots attacker

Latest News

Environmental judge sides with town over firearms training facility
Rutland High School, Rutland, Vermont
Group that worked to change Rutland mascot not backing down
New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan-File photo
COVID-19 relief package includes Hassan bill to support businesses
File photo
NH GOP bills to tighten voter eligibility again target students