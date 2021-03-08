Cuomo: NY restaurants outside NYC can go to 75% on March 19

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says restaurants in New York state outside of New York City will be allowed to fill three-fourths of their seats starting March 19.

The move to 75% capacity will take place on the same day that neighboring Connecticut goes to 100% capacity for restaurants. Cuomo said in a conference call Sunday that 75% “is what the consumer is ready for.” The governor did not indicate that the current 35% limit for restaurants in New York City would rise. Cuomo spoke as the leaders of the state legislature’s two houses called for his resignation. Cuomo said he would not resign.

