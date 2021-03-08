Advertisement

Driver dies in New Hampshire toll plaza crash

Police say a driver was killed in a crash at the toll plaza in Bedford, New Hampshire.
Police say a driver was killed in a crash at the toll plaza in Bedford, New Hampshire.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 12:59 PM EST
BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) - Police say a driver has died in a toll plaza crash in Bedford.

Richard Cote, 65, of Manchester, lost control of his Jeep Wrangler at about 10:15 a.m. Monday.

Police said the vehicle rolled over in the far left lane of the southbound toll plaza on the Everett Turnpike.

Cote’s injuries were fatal.

A second vehicle was struck, but that driver didn’t suffer any injuries.

Police said speed appears to be a factor in this crash, which is still under investigation.

