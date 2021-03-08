Advertisement

Environmental judge sides with town over firearms training facility

(WRDW)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWLET, Vt. (WCAX) - A judge has ordered a problem property owner in Pawlet to tear down his own buildings.

We’ve told you before about Daniel Banyai and his firearms training facility called Slate Ridge.

The town went after Banyai in environmental court, accusing him of building and running a school without permits.

The judge sided with the town, giving Banyai 30 days to hire a surveyor or engineer and then tear down all buildings that lack a permit.

He must also pay the town $46,000 in fines.

Related Stories:

Vermont judge blocks activities at Pawlet firearms training center

Vt. officials monitoring Rutland County citizen-militia group

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A meteor speeds over northern Vermont around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.
Vermonters see, hear, feel fireball speeding over state
File photo
State begins vaccine registration for Vermonters with health conditions
Ian Forgays, 54, died in an avalanche on New Hampshire's Mount Washington while he was...
Skiers hit slopes to remember Skiin’ Ian
Kinney Drugs tells WCAX News they got special permission from the state to expand vaccination...
Teachers vaccinated earlier than expected at Kinney Drugs clinic
Sheriff: Domestic assault victim shoots attacker

Latest News

COVID outbreak at Vermont prison slows
Rutland High School, Rutland, Vermont
Group that worked to change Rutland mascot not backing down
New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan-File photo
COVID-19 relief package includes Hassan bill to support businesses
File photo
NH GOP bills to tighten voter eligibility again target students