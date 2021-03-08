Environmental judge sides with town over firearms training facility

PAWLET, Vt. (WCAX) - A judge has ordered a problem property owner in Pawlet to tear down his own buildings.

We’ve told you before about Daniel Banyai and his firearms training facility called Slate Ridge.

The town went after Banyai in environmental court, accusing him of building and running a school without permits.

The judge sided with the town, giving Banyai 30 days to hire a surveyor or engineer and then tear down all buildings that lack a permit.

He must also pay the town $46,000 in fines.

