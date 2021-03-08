Advertisement

Ferrisburgh family reunites with third newborn triplet

Kylee, Paisley, and Natalie of Ferrisburgh
Kylee, Paisley, and Natalie of Ferrisburgh
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - A Ferrisburgh family’s newborn triplets are finally all home together. It’s a moment parents Kaci and Tyler Pierce have been anxiously awaiting for two months.

In January, the Pierce’s welcomed the extremely rare identical sisters -- Kylee, Paisley, and Natalie -- but they had to keep baby Kylee in the UVM Medical Center ICU for breathing issues. Sunday, she was healthy enough to leave the hospital. The Pierce’s say they’ll miss the hospital staff and are excited to spend their first full week as a complete family.

“We’re so excited! I can’t stop doing my happy dance. I personally can’t wait to see our son’s reaction. I think it’s going to be adorable to have him go, ‘1, 2, 3,’” the Pierce’s said.

The newborns join their 3-year-old big brother at home.

