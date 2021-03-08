Advertisement

Gas prices soar in northern New England after production cut

File photo(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Gas prices have risen in all three northern New England states in the past week.

GasBuddy reported on Monday prices went up 4 cents to $2.68 per gallon in Vermont and 3.2 cents to $2.63 per gallon in New Hampshire.

Maine gas prices rose more than 4 cents to $2.72 per gallon.

The rising prices mirror national trends, as gasoline has risen 3.4 cents per gallon around the country and averages $2.77 per gallon. That’s up almost 30 cents from a month ago and more than 40 cents more than a year ago.

