Group that worked to change Rutland mascot not backing down

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Change the Mascot group in Rutland is not backing down.

Last month, the Rutland City Public School Board voted to change the school’s mascot and name to the Ravens.

But three new school board members just voted in by the public want to revert back to the Raiders.

The Change the Mascot group, which has been leading the charge to change the mascot since last year, meets Monday night. On the agenda-- finding ways to educate people on how important the change is for the community, discussing plans and potential policy backslides.

“Now is the time for like-minded folks to come and support and let the school board know that they want to be the Ravens. We are the Ravens. We are intelligent, we are caring, we are empathetic, we’re a little mischievous and that’s perfect. We’re the Ravens. That says a lot more about our community than regressing to a former inappropriate mascot,” said Rachel Black of the Change the Mascot group.

Black says they hope to gain more support from the school administration and leadership. And the group has been working to create a statewide ban of indigenous mascots and imagery.

The meeting March 8 at 7 p.m.

Related Stories:

Pro-Raiders candidates win seats on Rutland School Board

S.O.S. campaign in Rutland

School board approves ‘Rutland Ravens’ name change

School board to make final decision on ‘Rutland Ravens’ name change

Students vote Rutland Ravens as new mascot

Supporters of Raider name in Rutland rally to keep high school legacy

Will Rutland’s mascot controversy fade with time?

School board president receives threats after Raider name change

Rutland schools ditch ‘Raiders’ mascot

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.