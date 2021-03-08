Littleton police take the plunge for Special Olympics
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - Police in Littleton braved the cold to raise money for Special Olympics New Hampshire.
The department participated in a traditional penguin plunge in Partridge Lake over the weekend.
The police department says $2,300 was raised for the cause.
They hoped to livestream the event, but couldn’t because of connection issues. So, they instead posted pictures and videos to their Facebook page.
