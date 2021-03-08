Advertisement

Littleton police take the plunge for Special Olympics

Police in Littleton took the plunge to raise money for Special Olympics.
Police in Littleton took the plunge to raise money for Special Olympics.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - Police in Littleton braved the cold to raise money for Special Olympics New Hampshire.

The department participated in a traditional penguin plunge in Partridge Lake over the weekend.

The police department says $2,300 was raised for the cause.

They hoped to livestream the event, but couldn’t because of connection issues. So, they instead posted pictures and videos to their Facebook page.

Thank you to everyone who donated and helped make our partridge plunge event for Special Olympics NH a success. With...

Posted by Littleton Police Department on Sunday, March 7, 2021
