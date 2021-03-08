Advertisement

Meteors 101 with Bobby Farlice-Rubio

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There was a stellar sight in the Vermont sky on Sunday-- a meteor! Our camera at the Burlington Airport captured video of it.

The bright fireball flew over northern Vermont at about 5:40 p.m. NASA says it was moving at 47,000 mph. It traveled 33 miles from above Mount Mansfield State Forest to Beach Hill in Glover before burning up.

“Based on what NASA’s meteor watch says and the other reports I’ve seen, it’s probably somewhere in Quebec. And it could be in the woods or in a lake, or most likely it just became smithereens, it just turned into dust or ash before it hit the ground. Very rarely do most of these actually make a crater, because they get so completely devastated by that atmospheric burn in the atmosphere,” said Bobby Farlice-Rubio of the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium.

So what exactly is a meteor and just how rare are sightings like this? Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Bobby Farlice-Rubio, breaking it all down.

You can report meteor sightings like this one to the American Meteor Society page. That helps experts track where meteors show up. Click here for the incident page at the American Meteor Society.

Related Story:

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A meteor speeds over northern Vermont around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.
Vermonters see, hear, feel fireball speeding over state
File photo
State begins vaccine registration for Vermonters with health conditions
Ian Forgays, 54, died in an avalanche on New Hampshire's Mount Washington while he was...
Skiers hit slopes to remember Skiin’ Ian
Kinney Drugs tells WCAX News they got special permission from the state to expand vaccination...
Teachers vaccinated earlier than expected at Kinney Drugs clinic
Sheriff: Domestic assault victim shoots attacker

Latest News

Will opening up COVID vaccinations to teachers and school staff get Vermont kids back in...
Will teacher vaccinations get Vermont kids back in classrooms?
Women struggling with unemployment on this International Women's Day
Women struggling with unemployment on this International Women's Day
Virtual program aims to help Vermont farmers
Virtual program aims to help Vermont farmers
Group that worked to change Rutland mascot not backing down
Group that worked to change Rutland mascot not backing down
Sanders on 'American Rescue Plan'
Sanders on 'American Rescue Plan'