Meteors 101 with Bobby Farlice-Rubio

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There was a stellar sight in the Vermont sky on Sunday-- a meteor! Our camera at the Burlington Airport captured video of it.

The bright fireball flew over northern Vermont at about 5:40 p.m. NASA says it was moving at 47,000 mph. It traveled 33 miles from above Mount Mansfield State Forest to Beach Hill in Glover before burning up.

“Based on what NASA’s meteor watch says and the other reports I’ve seen, it’s probably somewhere in Quebec. And it could be in the woods or in a lake, or most likely it just became smithereens, it just turned into dust or ash before it hit the ground. Very rarely do most of these actually make a crater, because they get so completely devastated by that atmospheric burn in the atmosphere,” said Bobby Farlice-Rubio of the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium.

So what exactly is a meteor and just how rare are sightings like this? Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Bobby Farlice-Rubio, breaking it all down.

You can report meteor sightings like this one to the American Meteor Society page. That helps experts track where meteors show up. Click here for the incident page at the American Meteor Society.

