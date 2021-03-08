Advertisement

NH GOP bills to tighten voter eligibility again target students

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Republicans are doubling down on efforts to tighten the state’s voter eligibility laws even though one of the recent changes they backed has yet to be settled in court.

The House Election Law Committee held public hearings Monday on six GOP-led bills related to voting, including several aimed at their favorite target: out-of-state college students.

Other measures would eliminate the ability to vote without proper ID after signing an affidavit and instead create a provisional ballot system.

Opponents said the bills would disenfranchise students and are motivated by baseless fears of voter fraud.

