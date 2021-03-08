NH Motor Speedway hosts mass vaccination clinic

LOUDON, N.H. (WCAX) - Monday was day three of a super-site vaccination clinic at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The multiday pop-up event now frees up additional doses for other Granite Staters.

For the past several months, New Hampshire has been rolling out vaccine at fixed sites across the state. But, for the past three days, in Loudon, more than 11,000 have become fully vaccinated.

Bruce Potvin, of Rye, New Hampshire, originally booked his vaccine appointment for the last weekend of March. But Monday, he was one of the thousands of New Hampshire residents getting a shot at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Like the cars that are usually racing around this track, things were moving quickly.

“We rolled in at 12 o’clock, it’s 12:24 p.m., we are going to be out of here really quick,” Potvin said.

Potvin, and the others in line, got an unexpected call after a shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was recently delivered to the state. People who had appointments as far out as May were pushed up to the three-day event. Unlike the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, only one dose of Johnson & Johnson is needed.

“The only limiting factor to us is always the vaccine,” said New Hampshire Emergency Management Director Jennifer Harper.

Eleven fixed sites across New Hampshire have been administering vaccine seven days a week. Other closed pod sites are popping up in individual communities.

“Our overall numbers are going up every day on people that have been vaccinated in New Hampshire so this only adds to that and as more doses come in, we are only going to get better,” Harper said.

This mass-vaccination site was organized through a partnership with Concord Hospital, the Speedway and health care providers across New Hampshire.

“Hundreds and hundreds of folks from all over the state coming to help out in roles where they are running for vaccine, filling vaccine, they are putting vaccine in arms or recording data,” said Dr. Michael McLeod of Concord Hospital.

And Potvin, who is now fully inoculated against COVID-19, says he looks forward to seeing family.

“One is in California and one is in Connecticut, so it didn’t work. Now, hopefully, it works,” he said.

The event took place while those fixed sites across the state continued to administer doses.

