Sheriff: Domestic assault victim shoots attacker

HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say an alleged victim of domestic assault shot their attacker.

It happened in Hyde Park Sunday night.

The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department says the alleged victim of the assault called authorities Sunday just before 9 p.m. The victim said they shot the man who attacked them, and the man left the victim’s home.

Morristown police and local EMS caught up with the alleged attacker, Ryan Sturtevant-Hatch, 28, of Johnson, at another home in Hyde Park, and took Sturtevant-Hatch to Copley Hospital.

He was airlifted to the UVM Medical Center where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his abdomen. We don’t know his condition.

The investigation is still underway. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department at 802-888-3502.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.