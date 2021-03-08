Advertisement

St. Johnsbury officials move toward armory renovation

St. Johnsbury-File photo
St. Johnsbury-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - Officials in St. Johnsbury are proceeding toward renovating the 103-year-old armory on Main Street.

The Caledonian Record reports that last month the select board approved the town pursuing a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant from the state to help pay for the site’s environmental cleanup.

The armory has been closed for years because of contamination including asbestos, lead and PCBs.

The assistant town manager and economic development director says the grant, if awarded, will help prepare the site for development into a police and dispatch center.

The town has already applied for a $500,000 grant from U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

