Supreme Court declines to hear Trump’s challenge to Wisconsin election results

The Supreme Court declined to hear former President Donald Trump's challenge to Wisconsin's election results.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(CNN) – The Supreme Court declined Monday to hear an appeal from former President Donald Trump’s lawyers challenging election results in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin state Supreme Court previously ruled against their claims that the election was fraudulent.

Trump had claimed Wisconsin’s elections commission implemented illegal absentee voting drop boxes and compelled poll workers to improperly correct absentee ballot witness certificates.

The Supreme Court appeal represents the last court petition brought by Trump’s lawyers, but there are still lingering suits on the election brought by other parties.

In one of them, a federal judge in Washington on Friday asked a court committee to consider reprimanding the lawyer for two Wisconsin lawmakers for filling a meritless case.

