Teachers among others can register for their COVID shots Monday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting Monday morning, Vermont’s next phase of the vaccine rollout begins.

Teachers and those 55-and older with underlying health conditions can register for their shots in just a few hours.

The state is now opening up vaccination appointments to public and private school teachers and staff, additional public safety employees, corrections staff, 911 operators, police lieutenants, and Vermonters 55 and up with underlying health conditions.

Spouses and families of educators are not eligible.

Beginning at 8:15 a.m., you will be able to click here to register for your shot.

Click here to see which health conditions qualify under the state’s criteria.

Next week, people ages 16-54 with underlying conditions will be able to make an appointment.

