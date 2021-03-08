Advertisement

Teachers among others can register for their COVID shots Monday

FILE photo
FILE photo(KSNB)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:05 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting Monday morning, Vermont’s next phase of the vaccine rollout begins.

Teachers and those 55-and older with underlying health conditions can register for their shots in just a few hours.

The state is now opening up vaccination appointments to public and private school teachers and staff, additional public safety employees, corrections staff, 911 operators, police lieutenants, and Vermonters 55 and up with underlying health conditions.

Spouses and families of educators are not eligible.

Beginning at 8:15 a.m., you will be able to click here to register for your shot.

Click here to see which health conditions qualify under the state’s criteria.

Next week, people ages 16-54 with underlying conditions will be able to make an appointment.

Related story:

Vaccinations for school staff, underlying health conditions open next week

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian Forgays, 54, died in an avalanche on New Hampshire's Mount Washington while he was...
Skiers hit slopes to remember Skiin’ Ian
CVU and Williston students get cold for a good cause.
Students get creative for this year’s modified Penguin Plunge
Firefighters participated in different drills, such as venting the roof, breaking windows, and...
Firefighters train in soon-to-be demolished home
Zakaria Hassan, 31
Burlington man charged with attempted murder in early morning shooting
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks

Latest News

Gov. Phil Scott announced this week Vermont’s 30,000 educators are eligible to sign up for a...
Teachers vaccinated earlier than expected at Kinney Drugs clinic
A meteor speeds over northern Vermont around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.
Vermonters see, hear, feel fireball speeding over state
Essex
Nutty squirrel takes a spin
Ferrisburgh
Ferrisburgh family reunites with third newborn triplet