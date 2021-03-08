Teachers vaccinated earlier than expected at Kinney Drugs clinic

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott announced this week Vermont’s 30,000 educators are eligible to sign up for a vaccination Monday, but Kinney Drugs tells WCAX News they got special permission from the state to expand early.

Thursday, the pharmacy opened up appointments to teachers for Sunday’s clinic in Barre. It’s unclear how or why the pharmacy got approval. Still, more than 1,000 people got the shot at Spaulding High School Sunday afternoon.

“We are excited to get it because we want to see everyone back in school,” said South Burlington High School teacher Tom Kessler.

He is one of many South Burlington teachers who received the first dose of the vaccine in Barre. The clinic was open to teachers and childcare professionals, along with people 65 years and older.

But some lining up for the shot were a bit apprehensive, and say they’re getting vaccinated to protect loved ones.

“I have a sister that is dying of Cancer, therefore, I want to make sure I don’t bring her anything, if I go see her,” said Elaine Eastman of Northfield. “She’s my sister. That’s the least I could do.”

Most getting vaccinated say they’re holding onto hope for the future.

“It is nuts that it is a year ago now and how far we have come in the last couple weeks, and hopefully in a few more weeks things will be in a much better spot,” said James Reinstein of Chester.

Sunday, Kinney Drugs administered 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Representatives reflected on how pharmacists’ roles have changed in the last year, from an emphasis on testing to vaccinating.

“It’s been a long year, right? We’ve come a long way. So it’s really great to be here and serving so many Vermonters,” said Shannon Miller of Kinney Drugs.

“For us to be able to fulfill our mission, do our jobs in such a positive and meaningful way, I think it’s exceptional,” added Judith Cowden, also of Kinney Drugs.

Even though students aren’t eligible yet, the teachers say they’re starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel, when all of Vermont’s kids can finally get back in the classroom.

“Definitely hope, hope for everybody. I think I’m beginning to see it in the kids in the student body. I see some more positivity, which is great,” Kessler said.

Kinney Drugs says their pharmacists have vaccinated around 50,000 people so far in New York and Vermont. They encourage you check the website often for open slots, since there’s usually cancellations.

