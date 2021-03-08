UK strain of COVID-19 confirmed in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Health has confirmed a variant strain of COVID-19 is in Vermont.

Variant B.1.1.7, first detected in the U.K. back in the fall, was detected in a specimen taken in Chittenden County.

The finding has been sent to the CDC.

The U.K. variant has already been found in 49 U.S. states and territories, and the CDC anticipates that it will become the dominant strain in the U.S.

In a statement, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said: “This and other variants have been circulating throughout the U.S. for some time, so we expected to find evidence of it here. In fact, we are the last New England state where it has been detected.”

