Vermont teachers use different process to register for COVID vaccinations

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - About 28,000 Vermont teachers and school staffers are now eligible for COVID vaccines, but their registration process is different from the rest of us.

The state is in the process of sending out access codes to every school district.

The districts will then give teachers and staffers the code they can use to register on the Vermont Department of Health website.

The Vermont Agency of Education says some clinics will be held at schools while others will be held in local hospitals.

“We’ll also have MES teams going to schools to target some more geographically isolated populations. A lot of different ways that we’re reaching folks, and that registration code allows that,” said Ted Fisher of the Vermont Agency of Education.

Some teachers got their shots Sunday at a Kinney Drug clinic in Barre, which says it received permission from the state to open up slots for teachers a few days early.

