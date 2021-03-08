Advertisement

Vermonters remember hearing of state’s 1st COVID case

By Erin Brown
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters say they won’t ever forget where they were on March 7, 2020, when Gov. Phil Scott and state health officials announced the first presumptive positive COVID-19 case in Vermont.

Wynona and Tony Howell of Burlington say they were at work.

Bennett Mallinson, a St. Michael’s College student, says he was at home. “And no one really took it serious in the beginning and then it sort of just jumped on everybody,” Mallinson said.

Alisa Cario says she was in a scientific lab at UVM, watching a tracker of all of the COVID cases around the world.”[We were] thinking ‘There’s no way it doesn’t get everywhere.’ Like we had kind of come to the mindset that this is going to get bad,” Cario said.

Andrew Wyslotsky, the executive chef at Guild Tavern in South Burlington, says he immediately started worrying about the future of the restaurant. ”I just remember getting the news alert at work before my cooks came in and sitting down with the [general manager], and her and I talked and said ‘You know, we’re going to shut down. Everyone’s going to lose their jobs and they don’t know that yet but it’s coming,’” Wyslotsky recalled.

Vermonters say it wasn’t long before their lives were flipped upside down.

Samantha and Mia Chittenden say they remember how quickly schools shut down.

“They had just told us we were going out of school for a week, and so we went for a walk,” Samantha said. “When we came back, we realized that we’d have the rest of the school year off. And actually, we were kind of sad. We missed out on a lot of stuff.”

Nathan Woods, a St. Michael’s College lacrosse athlete, says sports have been heavily impacted.

“If you’re in buildings to work out or do stuff, you can only have a certain amount of people in there at a time, so it takes longer to get things done,” he said. “You don’t really form a good family bond with your team because you’re not all together at once.”

People say they miss the little things.

”You know, seeing little kids’ faces and being able to smile at them and say ‘Hi’ and talk to them,” Wynona Howell said. “I miss being able to hug and high five and be next to my classmates,” said Samantha Chittenden. Her sister, Mia, agreed that.

Some Vermonters say their hope for this year is that everyone will be vaccinated and that we will reach herd immunity. They’re also hoping mask mandates will be lifted by the summer and that everyone can go back to celebrating holidays with their friends and family.

