Vermonters see, hear, feel fireball speeding over state
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a meteor!
You called us from all over the state Sunday evening, reporting a loud boom and a body-rattling vibration. Well, we found out you were hearing and feeling a meteor hit the atmosphere!
We caught it happen on our camera at the Burlington International Airport -- a bright fireball flying over northern Vermont around 5:40 p.m.
NASA Meteor Watch says it was moving at 47,000 miles per hour. It traveled 33 miles from above Mount Mansfield State Forest to Beach Hill near Newport, before burning up.
