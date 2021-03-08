Vermonters see, hear, feel fireball speeding over state

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a meteor!

You called us from all over the state Sunday evening, reporting a loud boom and a body-rattling vibration. Well, we found out you were hearing and feeling a meteor hit the atmosphere!

We caught it happen on our camera at the Burlington International Airport -- a bright fireball flying over northern Vermont around 5:40 p.m.

NASA Meteor Watch says it was moving at 47,000 miles per hour. It traveled 33 miles from above Mount Mansfield State Forest to Beach Hill near Newport, before burning up.

Fireball over northern Vermont Eyewitnesses in the NorthEast and Canada are reporting seeing a bright fireball this... Posted by NASA Meteor Watch on Sunday, March 7, 2021

