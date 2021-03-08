Advertisement

Vermonters see, hear, feel fireball speeding over state

By Christina Guessferd
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a meteor!

You called us from all over the state Sunday evening, reporting a loud boom and a body-rattling vibration. Well, we found out you were hearing and feeling a meteor hit the atmosphere!

We caught it happen on our camera at the Burlington International Airport -- a bright fireball flying over northern Vermont around 5:40 p.m.

NASA Meteor Watch says it was moving at 47,000 miles per hour. It traveled 33 miles from above Mount Mansfield State Forest to Beach Hill near Newport, before burning up.

Fireball over northern Vermont Eyewitnesses in the NorthEast and Canada are reporting seeing a bright fireball this...

Posted by NASA Meteor Watch on Sunday, March 7, 2021

