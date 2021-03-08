Advertisement

Virtual program aims to help Vermont farmers

By Kayla Martin
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new virtual program hopes to help farmers survive the pandemic and save farms.

The UVM Extension is offering the online programs with regional research sessions, topics like cow comfort and other dairy discussions.

Agronomic and soil specialists say teaching about farms and fields on a screen is a challenge but thanks to their out-of-the-box program, farmers get as close as they can to an in-person lesson.

“Farmers actually are able to receive a box of materials that might include different types of corn that they’ll look at as the instructor is talking about them, and, you know, be able to touch and feel things,” said Heather Darby of the UVM Extension.

“So, I think that these extension events are one place we can go to learn things that may help us to stay in business a while longer,” said Leon Corse of the Corse Dairy Farm.

The events begin Tuesday. If you want to attend the program, which is this Wednesday, you must sign up by the end of Monday. The other sessions take place for the next two weeks.

Click here for more details on the online dairy education series and how to sign up.

