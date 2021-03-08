NYC high schools, shut since November, will reopen March 22

NEW YORK (AP) - Officials say New York City public high schools will reopen for in-person learning on March 22 after being closed since COVID-19 cases began rising in November.

A city Department of Education spokesperson said Monday that the school system’s 488 high schools will open for the 55,000 students in grades 9 through 12 who have opted for in-person learning.

The remainder of the 282,000 students in those grades will continue to learn remotely.

Approximately half of the high schools will provide in-school instruction to all or most of their students five days a week, while the others will offer hybrid instruction.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)