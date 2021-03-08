Advertisement

NYC high schools, shut since November, will reopen March 22

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Officials say New York City public high schools will reopen for in-person learning on March 22 after being closed since COVID-19 cases began rising in November.

A city Department of Education spokesperson said Monday that the school system’s 488 high schools will open for the 55,000 students in grades 9 through 12 who have opted for in-person learning.

The remainder of the 282,000 students in those grades will continue to learn remotely.

Approximately half of the high schools will provide in-school instruction to all or most of their students five days a week, while the others will offer hybrid instruction.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A meteor speeds over northern Vermont around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.
Vermonters see, hear, feel fireball speeding over state
Ian Forgays, 54, died in an avalanche on New Hampshire's Mount Washington while he was...
Skiers hit slopes to remember Skiin’ Ian
Kinney Drugs tells WCAX News they got special permission from the state to expand vaccination...
Teachers vaccinated earlier than expected at Kinney Drugs clinic
File photo
State begins vaccine registration for Vermonters with health conditions
CVU and Williston students get cold for a good cause.
Students get creative for this year’s modified Penguin Plunge

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Police in Littleton took the plunge to raise money for Special Olympics.
Littleton police take the plunge for Special Olympics
File photo
Gas prices soar in northern New England after production cut
File photo
State begins vaccine registration for Vermonters with health conditions