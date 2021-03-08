Advertisement

Winooski city council discusses process of picking new city manager

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Discussions begin Monday night in the process of picking Winooski’s next city manager.

Winooski’s current manager, Jess Baker, recently accepted a job as South Burlington’s city manager. She will take over in South Burlington for Kevin Dorn, who is retiring at the end of June.

That means the city is tasked in picking a new manager.

During Monday’s city council meeting, they will discuss the process.

They hope to appoint an interim manager by May 10 and want to have a new manager officially start in August.

Monday night’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. over Zoom.

