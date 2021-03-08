Women struggling with unemployment on this International Women’s Day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This is International Women’s Day, a time to reflect on the cultural, political and economic achievements and contributions of women. But in the middle of a pandemic, there is a grim reality looming over this year’s celebrations.

“But we have to have an honest conversation about the economic crisis facing women in this state, largely because of COVID-19,” said Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, D-Vermont.

Gray says 74% of the unemployment claims in Vermont in the fall were filed by women.

Reporter Erin Brown: What is the driving force behind that disparity?

Lt. Gov. Molly Gray: We have to unpack that.

Gray says the reason for that gap is multifaceted, but one factor is that most of the state’s essential and low-paid workers are women, including 80% of all tipped-wage earners.

Emily Belanger, a manager at Cork Restaurant & Natural Wine Shop in Stowe, says her business has stayed afloat but she knows many women who lost their jobs during the pandemic.

“If you’re a part-time server or you’re relying on this primary income and you can only work one day a week because your restaurant is only doing takeout, that’s a huge loss of income and unemployment can only make up so much,” Belanger said.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce finds businesses owned by women are at a disadvantage during the pandemic and report less optimistic revenue, investment and hiring plans compared to men-owned businesses.

Christine Badalamenti Smith, the owner of Yoga OGGI, says she feels female entrepreneurs are not given the same guidance as men.

“There’s just all these resources that we aren’t even taught to seek,” Badalamenti said. “Asking for help, asking for investors.”

Gray says she believes part of the solution is strengthening maternity leave, making child care more affordable and accessible, and strategically investing money received from the federal government to sustain female entrepreneurs.

“To ensure that we’re addressing some of these systemic challenges, economic challenges that we face as a state,” Gray said. “And again, it is about women and our economic security, but it’s really about the economic insecurity of our towns, of our communities, of our businesses and the future economic well-being of Vermont.”

