Advertisement

Women struggling with unemployment on this International Women’s Day

By Erin Brown
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This is International Women’s Day, a time to reflect on the cultural, political and economic achievements and contributions of women. But in the middle of a pandemic, there is a grim reality looming over this year’s celebrations.

“But we have to have an honest conversation about the economic crisis facing women in this state, largely because of COVID-19,” said Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, D-Vermont.

Gray says 74% of the unemployment claims in Vermont in the fall were filed by women.

Reporter Erin Brown: What is the driving force behind that disparity?

Lt. Gov. Molly Gray: We have to unpack that.

Gray says the reason for that gap is multifaceted, but one factor is that most of the state’s essential and low-paid workers are women, including 80% of all tipped-wage earners.

Emily Belanger, a manager at Cork Restaurant & Natural Wine Shop in Stowe, says her business has stayed afloat but she knows many women who lost their jobs during the pandemic.

“If you’re a part-time server or you’re relying on this primary income and you can only work one day a week because your restaurant is only doing takeout, that’s a huge loss of income and unemployment can only make up so much,” Belanger said.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce finds businesses owned by women are at a disadvantage during the pandemic and report less optimistic revenue, investment and hiring plans compared to men-owned businesses.

Christine Badalamenti Smith, the owner of Yoga OGGI, says she feels female entrepreneurs are not given the same guidance as men.

“There’s just all these resources that we aren’t even taught to seek,” Badalamenti said. “Asking for help, asking for investors.”

Gray says she believes part of the solution is strengthening maternity leave, making child care more affordable and accessible, and strategically investing money received from the federal government to sustain female entrepreneurs.

“To ensure that we’re addressing some of these systemic challenges, economic challenges that we face as a state,” Gray said. “And again, it is about women and our economic security, but it’s really about the economic insecurity of our towns, of our communities, of our businesses and the future economic well-being of Vermont.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A meteor speeds over northern Vermont around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.
Vermonters see, hear, feel fireball speeding over state
File photo
State begins vaccine registration for Vermonters with health conditions
Ian Forgays, 54, died in an avalanche on New Hampshire's Mount Washington while he was...
Skiers hit slopes to remember Skiin’ Ian
Kinney Drugs tells WCAX News they got special permission from the state to expand vaccination...
Teachers vaccinated earlier than expected at Kinney Drugs clinic
Sheriff: Domestic assault victim shoots attacker

Latest News

Will opening up COVID vaccinations to teachers and school staff get Vermont kids back in...
Will teacher vaccinations get Vermont kids back in classrooms?
Women struggling with unemployment on this International Women's Day
Women struggling with unemployment on this International Women's Day
Virtual program aims to help Vermont farmers
Virtual program aims to help Vermont farmers
Group that worked to change Rutland mascot not backing down
Group that worked to change Rutland mascot not backing down
Sanders on 'American Rescue Plan'
Sanders on 'American Rescue Plan'