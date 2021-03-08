BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! After a cold start to the day, we will be warming up from where we were over the weekend, but still not quite up to normal for this time of year. And there will be lots of sunshine.

Overnight, a fast-moving disturbance will come through with a few snow showers, and also a bit of freezing drizzle. The Tuesday morning commute could be a bit on the slick side, so give yourselves some extra time before you head out the door. Things will improve in the afternoon with some sunshine and warmer temperatures.

There will be a solid spring preview for Wednesday & Thursday, with temperatures reaching the 50s for highs. A few rain showers may show up on Thursday, and especially during the early part of Friday as a cold front comes in and wipes out the mild temperatures.

We’ll be back into the low-to-mid 30s again for the weekend, and blustery NW winds will make it feel even colder.

Daylight Saving Time returns this weekend! Set your clocks ahead one hour (”spring forward”) early Sunday morning. And take the opportunity to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors. -Gary

