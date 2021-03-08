BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What a cold start to the day! But temperatures have moderated to more seasonable levels today with bright sunshine this morning.

Clouds are returning to the region as a fast-moving disturbance approaches with a few snow showers, and a bit of freezing drizzle overnight tonight. It may be a little slippery during the Tuesday morning commute but it won’t last long and we’ll get the sun back for the afternoon with warmer temperatures.

For those of you with spring fever, Wednesday and Thursday will be just what the doctor ordered! Temperatures will be reaching the 50s for highs! Thursday may bring a few rain showers, and especially during the early part of Friday as a cold front moves through. Rainfall amounts will likely be less than a quarter of an inch, but we are expecting some significant snowmelt this week so we’ll be watching rivers and streams for any ice break ups or possible jams.

We’ll be back into the low-to-mid 30s again for the weekend, and blustery NW winds will make it feel even colder.

