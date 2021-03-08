BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday will start off very cold, with the colder pockets below zero. After that, we start our warmup during the week. Monday will be mostly sunny, with increasing clouds late in the afternoon. High temperatures will be a bit warmer than the weekend...in the low 30s. A weak system will come through Monday night and Tuesday morning. Snow showers are expected, with a trace to perhaps an inch accumulation. Patchy freezing drizzle is also possible, so use caution if you’re traveling early Tuesday morning. Any precipitation will give way to partly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

We’ll get a real taste of spring mid to late week. Wednesday will feature lots of sunshine, with some spots reaching the low 50s...the first time since December. A few showers are possible Thursday, and some spots may reach the mid 50s for highs. Lows will be hovering around the 40-degree mark. A few showers will linger into Friday as a cold front slowly moves through. Temperatures look to remain mild, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. This stretch of mild temperatures will cause a lot of snowmelt. If the showers prove to be more significant, there could be ice breakup and ice jams on the rivers, so we’ll be keeping an eye on that.

Next weekend will have a return to more average temperatures, with partly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday, and highs in the 30s.

