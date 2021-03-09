Arrest in case of contaminated mail at North Country prison

DANNEMORA, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police have made an arrest stemming from contaminated mail sent to the Clinton Correctional Facility last year.

Alex Krahmalni, 44, of Manhattan, is charged with one count of promoting prison contraband.

Krahmalni was an inmate at the prison and was released on Nov. 21, 2019.

The suspicious package was found in the facility’s mailroom on Jan. 31, 2020. Eleven people were sent to the hospital to be medically evaluated after the package was opened.

Authorities initially thought the substance may have been fentanyl, but testing found no traces of any opiates, opioids or fentanyl compounds. Synthetic cannabinoids were found on one item.

Krahmalni is due in court later this month.

