Advertisement

Breeder creates snake covered in smiley face emojis

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – S-s-s-say cheese.

A snake was bred with three smiley faces on it.

The breeder says it happened by accident.

Justin Kobylka was trying to achieve a specific color pattern, but instead, the lavender albino piebald ball python’s markings ended up looking like emoji smiley faces

Unique patterns on snakes can occur naturally due to recessive gene mutations, but snakes like Kobylka’s would not likely be found in nature.

In the end, the breeder is the one with a big smile on his face.

Kobylka’s “happy” accident sold for around $6,000.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A meteor speeds over northern Vermont around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.
Vermonters see, hear, feel fireball speeding over state
Sheriff: Domestic assault victim shoots attacker
File photo
State begins vaccine registration for Vermonters with health conditions
Police say a driver was killed in a crash at the toll plaza in Bedford, New Hampshire.
Driver dies in New Hampshire toll plaza crash
File photo
Gas prices soar in northern New England after production cut

Latest News

Courtesy: Burlington Fire Department
Cigarettes blamed for Burlington apartment house fire
This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of...
Royal family says Harry, Meghan racism charges ‘concerning’
File photo
Girls on the Run returns for 2021 season
A longtime Amtrak employee in New Jersey is accused of steeling several dozen chain saws and...
Amtrak worker accused of stealing, selling 77 chain saws
Meghan Markle was treated poorly by the British press, some have observed.
Meghan’s racism claims come as no surprise to Black Britons