Advertisement

Burlington airport sees travel starting to take off again

The Burlington International Airport is starting to see travel picking back up again.
The Burlington International Airport is starting to see travel picking back up again.(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (WCAX) - Although travel restrictions remain due to the pandemic, traffic is starting to pick up at the Burlington International Airport.

Airport officials say at the start of February, they were seeing around 1,200 passengers a week. The month closed with about 2,000 passengers a week.

They believe that as access to the vaccine grows and travel restrictions are loosened, traffic will pick up even more.

Since the pandemic started, fewer flights have been taking off out of Burlington.

The airport says if you’re thinking about traveling, plan ahead so airlines can adjust to the demands.

“I would encourage people to book early. So, if they know they are going to have their vaccine in the next three or four weeks and they want to travel. they should do their booking now,” advised Gene Richards, the director of aviation at the Burlington International Airport.

It’s unclear when exactly the airport will get its full flight list back but they are optimistic all the pre-pandemic flights will return when things do open back up.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A meteor speeds over northern Vermont around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.
Vermonters see, hear, feel fireball speeding over state
Sheriff: Domestic assault victim shoots attacker
File photo
State begins vaccine registration for Vermonters with health conditions
Police say a driver was killed in a crash at the toll plaza in Bedford, New Hampshire.
Driver dies in New Hampshire toll plaza crash
File photo
Gas prices soar in northern New England after production cut

Latest News

File photo
Pilot project pays farmers to keep phosphorus from reaching Lake Champlain
File photo
More than 100 Vermont Guard soldiers to deploy Wednesday
File photo
New Yorkers 60+ can start getting COVID-19 vaccines this week
UVM Health Network faces $21M in losses