Burlington airport sees travel starting to take off again

BURLINGTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (WCAX) - Although travel restrictions remain due to the pandemic, traffic is starting to pick up at the Burlington International Airport.

Airport officials say at the start of February, they were seeing around 1,200 passengers a week. The month closed with about 2,000 passengers a week.

They believe that as access to the vaccine grows and travel restrictions are loosened, traffic will pick up even more.

Since the pandemic started, fewer flights have been taking off out of Burlington.

The airport says if you’re thinking about traveling, plan ahead so airlines can adjust to the demands.

“I would encourage people to book early. So, if they know they are going to have their vaccine in the next three or four weeks and they want to travel. they should do their booking now,” advised Gene Richards, the director of aviation at the Burlington International Airport.

It’s unclear when exactly the airport will get its full flight list back but they are optimistic all the pre-pandemic flights will return when things do open back up.

