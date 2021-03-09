Burlington residents evacuated after early morning fire

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Everyone was able to safely get out of a Burlington building early Tuesday morning after a fire.

It happened around 3 a.m. on Elmwood Avenue.

Crews say when they got there, most of the occupants of the six apartments were in the process of self-evacuating through windows and a few were guided out by firefighters.

Investigators are on scene and looking through the damage.

We’re told most people will be able to re-occupy their apartments once the utilities are turned back on.

Most of the damage is on the porch and on the exterior of the building.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

