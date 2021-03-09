Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital cutting jobs, hours

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) -Just under a dozen job are being cut at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital with the number of patients down across the board.

The Plattsburgh hospital says 12 people were notified today of either being laid off or having full-time hours reduced to part-time.

The hospital says another 12 positions belong to those who can retire or are vacant jobs that will not be filled.

CVPH President Michelle LeBeau calls it a financial crisis and says it has been a decade in the making with the pandemic being the last straw.

The hospital saw $6.5 million in losses the first four months of the fiscal year and the $31 million in stimulus money was not enough to push the hospital over the line.

LeBeau says it’s a situation many rural hospitals nationwide are facing and budgetary concerns will be top of mind for any jobs going forward.

“That will adjust every time an open position becomes available. We will sit down and decide if we are filling that position or not filling that position,” LeBeau said.

She says similar conversations have started at the Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.