Clinton County legislator behind bars again

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Clinton County legislator is back behind bars once again.

Plattsburgh City police arrested Simon Conroy on Saturday for violating his probation.

He was taken to the Clinton Correctional Facility, where he now faces new charges for damaging property inside the facility.

Conroy, 46, of West Chazy, faces a felony criminal mischief charge and two misdemeanor charges for criminal mischief and graffiti.

Conroy has been processed for the new charges and is currently in jail awaiting his court date.

The Clinton County legislator had a string of run-ins with the police in 2019 for charges including criminal trespassing, stalking, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Related Stories:

Clinton County lawmaker pleads guilty to stalking, resisting arrest

Clinton County lawmaker speaks out after arrests

Clinton County lawmakers react to Conroy concerns

County legislative officials to release statement on Conroy

Clinton County lawmaker arrested again

Clinton County lawmaker to run for office after arrest

Clinton County lawmaker arrested for disorderly conduct

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.