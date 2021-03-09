Clinton County legislator behind bars again
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Clinton County legislator is back behind bars once again.
Plattsburgh City police arrested Simon Conroy on Saturday for violating his probation.
He was taken to the Clinton Correctional Facility, where he now faces new charges for damaging property inside the facility.
Conroy, 46, of West Chazy, faces a felony criminal mischief charge and two misdemeanor charges for criminal mischief and graffiti.
Conroy has been processed for the new charges and is currently in jail awaiting his court date.
The Clinton County legislator had a string of run-ins with the police in 2019 for charges including criminal trespassing, stalking, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
