Advertisement

Clinton County legislator behind bars again

Simon Conroy-File photo
Simon Conroy-File photo(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Clinton County legislator is back behind bars once again.

Plattsburgh City police arrested Simon Conroy on Saturday for violating his probation.

He was taken to the Clinton Correctional Facility, where he now faces new charges for damaging property inside the facility.

Conroy, 46, of West Chazy, faces a felony criminal mischief charge and two misdemeanor charges for criminal mischief and graffiti.

Conroy has been processed for the new charges and is currently in jail awaiting his court date.

The Clinton County legislator had a string of run-ins with the police in 2019 for charges including criminal trespassing, stalking, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Related Stories:

Clinton County lawmaker pleads guilty to stalking, resisting arrest

Clinton County lawmaker speaks out after arrests

Clinton County lawmakers react to Conroy concerns

County legislative officials to release statement on Conroy

Clinton County lawmaker arrested again

Clinton County lawmaker to run for office after arrest

Clinton County lawmaker arrested for disorderly conduct

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A meteor speeds over northern Vermont around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.
Vermonters see, hear, feel fireball speeding over state
Sheriff: Domestic assault victim shoots attacker
Police say a driver was killed in a crash at the toll plaza in Bedford, New Hampshire.
Driver dies in New Hampshire toll plaza crash
File photo
State begins vaccine registration for Vermonters with health conditions
Gov. Phil Scott and DFR Commissioner Mike Pieciak at Tuesday's briefing.
Phase 5B vaccination group timeline moved up to Thursday

Latest News

pond
Vermont angler offers guide to backwoods ponds
Police have made an arrest in connection with contaminated mail sent to the Clinton...
Arrest in case of contaminated mail at North Country prison
Former UPS Store
Judge to decide fate of defiant Newport store owner
gotr
Girls on the Run returns for 2021 season