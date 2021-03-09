Advertisement

Dartmouth College eases some COVID-19 restrictions on campus

Dartmouth College-File photo
Dartmouth College-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Dartmouth College has eased some coronavirus-related restrictions on campus now that the number of students testing positive has declined and there have been no major guideline violations, school officials said.

The school on Monday reopened Dartmouth’s Baker-Berry Library, the alumni gym, fitness center and other buildings for students and employees who are approved to be on campus.

Students should continue to refrain from visiting one another in their rooms or gathering in hallways, officials said. Common spaces and kitchens in residence halls remain closed, and “grab and go” dining is still in effect.

“Please continue to mask up everywhere, both on campus and in town; face coverings are critically important in reducing disease transmission, even if you have been vaccinated,” the leaders of a COVID-19 task force at the school wrote.

