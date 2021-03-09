Girls on the Run returns for 2021 season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A nonprofit inspiring girls in Vermont to be joyful, healthy, and confident is getting ready for the 2021 season after having to sit out last year.

Registration for Girls on the Run opened this week. The staff hosted a pilot program last fall snd implemented safety modifications so they could get a good sense of what this spring’s program would look like. State grants helped provide financial support to keep the program going through last year’s cancellation and Girls on the Run International provided the materials necessary to operate this season in a safe manner.

Scott Fleishman spoke with the group’s Rachel Desautels about what the new season will look like.

