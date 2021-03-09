Happy campers: More overnight camps to reopen this summer

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - There are going to be more happy campers this summer as more camps reopen despite the pandemic.

Camp directors are feeling more confident following the success experienced by the small number of overnight camps that operated last summer. Tom Rosenberg, from the American Camp Association, said a majority of overnight camps will be opening in states where they’re allowed to do so.

So far, more than 40 states are allowing overnight camps this summer.

